Youri Tielemans comes to Michael Carrick's defence, backs him to continue as head coach amid subpar results

Manchester United are all set to take on Chelsea FC in the Premier League. The arch-rivals will take on each other at Stamford Bridge in London on October 31st, and both sides will look to put in a good showing in the clash. It is worth noting that Manchester United have been struggling in recent weeks.

With eight matches played in the league so far, United have only managed to win once and lost three matches, drawing the remaining four. The side sits in 16th place in the standings, and with such a form, there have been many questions around Michael Carrick’s future with the club.

Speaking on the same, Manchester United midfielder Youri Tielemans took centre stage and came to Carrick’s defence, claiming that the dressing room does not want constant changes in the management.

“I came here partly because of him, because he wanted me here. He wanted me to help the team out. So I’m very happy for him to stay, and the whole group, we don’t want a sudden change. We don’t want a big change that is going to disrupt things more than they are. We just need stability, we need to keep working hard, and it’s going to turn at some point,” Tielemans told TNT Sports.

“It’s not only down to the manager. The manager is doing his work. We as players need to do our work as well. It works both ways,” he added.

Manchester United look to put in good showing against Chelsea

It is worth noting that Manchester United are in horrid form; the side is in 16th place. Another loss against Chelsea could see the 20-time champions battling relegation in the early stages of the season.

The club has shown its support for head coach Michael Carrick despite the team’s subpar results in recent weeks, and the clash against Chelsea could be Carrick’s last chance with the team, and it could be interesting to see if Manchester United are able to put in a good show and make a comeback against Chelsea.

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