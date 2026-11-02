Erik Ten Hag points out where he realised it was 'over' for Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United head coach Erik Ten Hag has been quite active in interviews of the late former coach of the Red Devils. He had an unfortunate exit from the club after he was sacked after a string of poor performances from the side and just one silverware victory.

One of the most discussed moments from Erik Ten Hag’s tenure was his relationship with veteran Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo. It is worth noting that Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in 2021 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, he had a falling out with the next manager, Erik Ten Hag, and had limited game time under him.

With several controversies around the two, Ten Hag recently came forward and talked about when he finally realised that Cristiano Ronaldo was on the decline.

“He is of course a tremendous player, one of the greats of all time. But that is also the reality, over the last seven, eight years, he can simply no longer deliver. From Juventus onwards, it’s simply over. And that is actually the great gift of Real Madrid: they always know when to say goodbye to players at the right moment,” Ten Hag told ESPN.

Manchester United continue to plummet down the Premier League table

Speaking of Manchester United, the 20-time Premier League champions are struggling in the league. The side have played nine games in the league so far, where they have only managed to win once, draw four and lose just as many. The side is currently in 17th place in the standings, in the relegation zone.

They lost their recent clash to Chelsea FC, facing a 2-0 defeat against the Blues at Stamford Bridge in London, and with Michael Carrick on the verge of being sacked as the head coach, United are exploring options.

The side must be getting desperate for results, and they will look to get back to winning ways as they take on Roma in their next game in the Champions League. Following that, they are slated to take on Aston Villa and Liverpool in the Premier League.

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