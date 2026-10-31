Manchester United's winless streak extends to 9 matches after 2-0 defeat to Chelsea, longest in 38 years

London:

Manchester United's miserable run continued with a 2-0 defeat against Chelsea, leaving Michael Carrick facing fresh questions over his position as manager. The defeat at Stamford Bridge marked United's third consecutive loss and extended their winless streak across all competitions to nine matches, which is their longest such sequence since October-November 1988.

The result also dealt another blow to United's Premier League campaign. They now occupy 16th place with four league defeats this season, sitting just one point clear of the relegation zone. Chelsea, meanwhile, climbed to fourth after taking advantage of their opponents' defensive shortcomings in the second half.

Notably, United appeared capable of securing a positive result during the opening period, as they created several opportunities and restricted Chelsea’s attacking threat. However, United players missed opportunities from time to time. Bruno Fernandes, who returned to the starting line-up, missed a promising opportunity, while Amad Diallo failed to convert two chances against goalkeeper Mike Penders.

Matheus Cunha also thought he had put the visitors ahead with a close-range header, but a VAR review ruled out the effort for offside. Eventually United went into the interval without a goal despite their encouraging display.

Contrasting second half

Chelsea returned with greater purpose and found the breakthrough five minutes after the restart. Morgan Rogers exploited a significant gap in the United defence and advanced towards goal before lifting the ball beyond the goalkeeper.

The hosts strengthened their advantage in the 64th minute after VAR intervened over an incident involving Lisandro Martinez and Wesley Fofana. The United defender, who had already received a booking for fouling Rogers, was shown a second yellow card for striking Fofana in the face.

Cole Palmer made no mistake from the penalty spot, putting Chelsea two goals ahead and leaving United with an uphill task, particularly after being reduced to 10 men.

Meanwhile, Chelsea almost extended their advantage through Estevao, who found the net only for the goal to be ruled out for offside. The winger, making his first Premier League start of the season under Xabi Alonso, remained a threat throughout the second half.

United managed one final attempt to get back into the contest when Bryan Mbeumo struck the crossbar during stoppage time. However, the late effort did little to change the outcome. Chelsea secured all three points, while Carrick's side face an increasingly difficult battle to arrest their decline, with the possibility of finishing the weekend inside the relegation zone still looming.

In the meantime, Carrick noted after the match that he expects to still be in charge in United’s upcoming Champions League clash against Roma on November 4.

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