Jamie Carragher names the one player that Manchester United should have gone after in the transfer window

The stage is set for a crucial clash in the ongoing season of the Premier League. 20-time champions Manchester United will be taking on Chelsea. The two sides will meet at Stamford Bridge in London on October 31st. It is worth noting that Manchester United are going through some tough times of late.

The side has been unable to produce good results since the start of the season, having won just one of the eight games that they have played so far. The side sits in 16th place in the standings currently, and they will hope to put in a good showing in the next game.

Speaking ahead of the clash, former England defender Jamie Carragher took centre stage and talked about the one player that Manchester United should have gone after in the summer transfer window.

“I'm a big fan of Fernandes. He hadn't started the season well. I didn't understand why the manager was playing him in the number 10 role. Then sometimes he wasn't playing, but I watched him for West Ham United a few times last season, and I thought he was a player,” Carragher said on the latest episode of the Overlap Fan Debate.

“He was the one Manchester United should have gone for. I know they brought three in. They should have just brought two, and he was one of them. He was young, plenty of time to improve. He looked class for West Ham last season, and that was the first time I've seen him in a Tottenham shirt really look the part. I think he's a player,” he added.

Manchester United aim to improve ahead of next game

With eight matches played, Manchester United sits in 16th place in the league standings. The side has won one game, drawn four, and lost three in the eight matches, and the side is desperate to register a victory.

Taking on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge would be no easy task for Manchester United, and the side will need to be at their best if they are looking to register a victory.

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