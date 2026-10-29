Bruno Fernandes clears the air with Michael Carrick after recent rift rumours

Manchester United are all set for a crucial clash in the ongoing Premier League season. The 20-time league champions will be taking on Chelsea in their upcoming clash. The two sides will meet at Stamford Bridge in London for the clash on October 31st, and both sides will hope to put in a good showing.

It is worth noting that Manchester United are going through one of their toughest times in recent memory. The side sits in 16th place in the league standings with just one win in eight matches, and they are desperate to improve their performances.

It is interesting to note that after United’s 4-1 loss to Como FC in the Champions League, skipper Bruno Fernandes had come forward and lashed out at head coach Michael Carrick, calling out his tactics, as a result of which Bruno was benched by Carrick in the side’s next game against Bournemouth.

According to recent reports, both Bruno and Carrick have now met at the training ground and have cleared the air between them ahead of the Chelsea clash. According to reports, Carrick has been satisfied with the talk with Bruno and the star midfielder is back on good terms with the head coach and is set to start against Chelsea as well.

What did Michael Carrick say after Manchester United’s recent loss?

After the side faced a defeat against Bournemouth last week in the Premier League, Michael Carrick was shown support by the fans at the Stretford end, whereas the players were booed out of the ground after the game. Speaking on the same, Carrick opined that he had mixed emotions about the moment.

"I have to say I have really mixed emotions, I wasn’t really expecting that of the supporters, if I’m honest. I’ve always felt their support, and always felt that connection with them anyway. [They’re] probably sick of me saying it all the time and the amount of times I’ve sat here and said it, but the respect I’ve got for them, and for them to show that back meant an awful lot. To be in such a difficult situation and go through a day like we have done, and a spell like we have done is difficult to take, so there’s real mixed emotions in there, for sure,” Carrick said in the post-match press conference.

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