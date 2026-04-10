Andy Robertson to leave Liverpool at the end of 2025-26 season after nine years

Liverpool:

Scotland captain and Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson is all set to leave Liverpool at the end of the 2025-26 season. Liverpool announced the development on April 9, and Robertson's leaving the club could prove to be a major blow to the side.

Over the course of his Liverpool career, Robertson has won two Premier League titles, a Champions League, the FA Cup, two League Cups, as well as the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and Community Shield since joining from Hull City in 2017.

Notably, Robertson’s contract with Liverpool expires in the summer. It is worth noting that the star full-back has lost his place in the starting XI after Liverpool secured the services of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth. Once a star of the side, Andy Robertson has only managed to make 15 starts for the side in the ongoing season.

Andy Robertson gave his take on his departure

With the confirmation of Robertson not extending his contract with Liverpool, the star full-back came forward and talked about his time with the club and reflected on the love that he has gotten from the fans over the years.

"It's never easy leaving a club like Liverpool, it has been a huge part of mine and my family's life for the last nine years. But for me, players move on, other people move on - the thing that stays the same is the club and obviously the fans,” Robertson was quoted as saying by ESPN.

"I've had an amazing nine years here. Look, I think it has been well-documented, especially over the last year or so, I've had opportunities to leave and I've not taken them because of how difficult it is to leave this club. And I wouldn't change that for the world,” he added.

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