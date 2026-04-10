Putin announces 32-hour ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine war for Orthodox Easter weekend

Moscow:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine for the duration of the Orthodox Easter holidays, according to the Kremlin, following a similar proposal from Kyiv.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had conveyed a holiday truce proposal through the United States, as ongoing efforts to end the 4-year conflict were disrupted by the war in the Middle East.

The Kremlin stated that the ceasefire would take effect from 16:00 on April 11 until the end of April 12, 2026, in observance of Orthodox Easter. Military commanders have been instructed to halt combat operations across all fronts during this period, while remaining prepared to respond to any potential provocations.

Moscow also expressed the expectation that Ukraine would follow suit and observe the ceasefire.

Despite multiple rounds of US led negotiations, little progress has been made toward ending the conflict. Talks have stalled further as Washington’s focus shifted toward Iran, leaving the diplomatic process at an impasse.

The discussions remain deadlocked, with Moscow insisting on territorial and political concessions that Kyiv has rejected, describing them as equivalent to surrender.

The war has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and displaced millions, making it the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II.