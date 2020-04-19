Image Source : GETTY IMAGES UEFA mulls continuing Champions League in August: Report

European football's governing body UEFA is mulling to continue the Champions League matches, suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on August 7-8.

According to a report on Sky Sports Italia, the first of the remaining matches in the Round of 16 will be played on August 7 and 8 after which there will be matches every three days until August 29 when the final is scheduled to be held.

The semi-final will be on August 18-19 and 21-22 before the final in Istanbul.

This would also result in the group stage of the 2020/21 season of the Champions League being postponed to October 20.

The Champions League final was initially scheduled to take place on May 30 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. However the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe led to the tournament having to be postponed with the second round of the last 16 matches left to be played. The teams that have gone through to the quarter finals thus far Paris St Germain, Atletico Madrid, Leipzig and Atalanta.

It was initially rumoured that a deadline of August 3 has been set for the final to be held but UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin denied that.

"It has been reported that UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin told ZDF in Germany that the UEFA Champions League must finish by 3 August. This is not true," said a statement from European soccer's governing body.

"The President was very clear not to set exact dates for the end of the season."

