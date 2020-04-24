Tottenham's Eric Dier charged by FA after confronting fan

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier has been charged by FA after he confronted a fan at the conclusion of the game against Norwich City.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier has been charged by Englands Football Association after he climbed over seats to confront a fan after their FA Cup exit in March.

"It is alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder's actions at the conclusion of the Emirates FA Cup fixture against Norwich City FC on Wednesday 4 March 2020 were improper and/or threatening," the FA said in a statement, reports BBC Sport.

Dier has until 8 May 2020 to respond, the statement added.

In the match, Dier scored in the penalty shootout defeat by Norwich, but keeper Tim Krul saved two efforts to put the Canaries into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was supportive of Dier after the incident at that time and had said he hoped the player would not be subject to a ban.

