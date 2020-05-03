Sunil Chhetri helps fan get Netflix subscripton, signed jersey

Image Source : PTI Sunil Chhetri succeeded in getting a Netflix subscription for a fan after the latter requested for the same in a message to Chhetri's Facebook account.

Sunil Chhetri has helped a fan get free Netflix subscription and a personally signed jersey after the latter requested the Indian football team captain and star striker to share his user ID and password.

Taking to Twitter, Chhetri had posted a screenshot of a message he received on Facebook and wrote: "Jersey - X, Autograph on a picture - X, Reply to the post - X, Video wishing the neighbour's son's pet dog - X. Here's someone who has priorities straight and it's really making me want to consider the demand."

Jersey ❌

Autograph on a picture ❌

Reply to the post ❌

Video wishing the neighbour's son's pet dog ❌



Here's someone who has priorities straight and it's really making me want to consider the demand. 😂 pic.twitter.com/OdBGrS7g5v — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 2, 2020

Netflix India's Twitter handle took note of this message from Chhetri and they replied: "While we on that topic, could we also get your autograph on a picture?"

😂😂😂

While we're on the topic, could we also get your autograph on a picture? — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 2, 2020

Chhetri then proposed a barter deal asking for a two-month free subscription for the fan in return for an autographed jersey from him.

In the true spirit of a barter, how about you guys hand the kid a two-month subscription and I'll send a signed shirt and a picture your way? Do we have a deal? https://t.co/Ub0WaMcutg — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 3, 2020

His post read: "In the true spirit of a barter, how about you guys hand the kid a two-month subscription and I will send a signed shirt and a picture your way? Do we have a deal?"

In reply, Netflix India's Twitter handle posted: "How about we send him both the jersey and a subscription card? Let's make his day."

How about we send him both the jersey and a subscription card? Let’s make his day.

Slide tackling into your DMs so we can figure out how to do this. https://t.co/gT2NvOV5ZU — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 3, 2020

To this, Chhetri replied: "Sounds great guys, now that we've got this figured out. Subscription for the kid, Shirt for the kid, Shirt for you guys."

Sounds great guys, now that we've got this figured out



Subscription for the kid ✅

Shirt for the kid ✅

Shirt for you guys ✅#LoopClosed https://t.co/ph5ZyBSILn — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 3, 2020

Earlier, in a series of tweets, Chhetri had announced that the members of the Indian team had come together and 'put on table a sum that has been sent to the PM-Cares Fund' to help in the fight against coronavirus.

