Xabi Alonso issues crucial update on Emi Martinez after latter's headinjury against Everton

The Premier League 2026-27 season saw Everton host Chelsea on October 17th. The two sides met at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, and it was Chelsea who came out on top, registering a 0-2 victory in the game; Pedro Neto scored both goals for the side as they played some good football.

One of the biggest moments from the game was when star goalkeeper Emi Martinez was stretchered off the field after sustaining a head injury. It is worth noting that Martinez collided with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, and after the collision, the two players lay flat on the pitch.

After the game, Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso took centre stage and provided a crucial update on Martinez’s health after the fans were left in a state of shock looking at the Argentine leave the pitch on a stretcher.

"As far as I know, he left the stadium conscious and right now he is in the hospital doing precautionary tests. So let’s see, but that’s what I know so far. We need to wait. Hopefully it won’t be too bad, but we need to wait at the moment,” Alonso was quoted as saying according to the Chelsea website.

Alonso reflected on potential replacements for Martinez

With Emi Martinez out for a considerable amount of time, Xabi Alonso also gave his take on the star goalkeeper’s replacement, Mike Penders. It is interesting to note that after Martinez went off, Penders came onto the pitch as his replacement, and Alonso could not help but sing praises of the man in goal.

"Mike has personality, he’s brave, and we have full trust with him. He did well. He played in the cup games and whenever he’s needed, like the other players whenever they are needed they can perform. It’s all about the squad, that all the players feel important and can have their moment whenever they are needed, and that’s very positive,” Alonso said.

It is yet to be known for how long will Martinez not play for Chelsea, but it is clear that Penders will be in goal if the Argentine goalkeeper is not fit.

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