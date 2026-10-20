Portugal FA suspends Cristiano Ronaldo for 30 days, hands him €255 fine after walkout from national team

New Delhi:

Cristiano Ronaldo has been sanctioned by the Portuguese Football Federation with a 30-day suspension and a €255 fine following his departure from Portugal’s national team camp during the recent international break. The disciplinary decision follows a dispute involving the Portugal captain and coach Jorge Jesus over the forward’s lack of playing time against Norway.

In the match, Ronaldo had expected to feature for approximately 30 minutes, having claimed that Jesus had assured him of that opportunity before the game. Initially, the idea was to sit out of the match, but a late tactical call led to a conversation between Jesus and Ronaldo for a possible 30 minutes. Keeping that in mind, the Al Nassr forward prepared his recovery, but eventually wasn’t used in the match as Portugal were leading.

The 41-year-old later revealed that he was unhappy with the decision and had a meeting with Jesus after the game. During which, he asked the coach to apologise in the media, which didn’t happen. It further upset Ronaldo as he left the Portugal camp ahead of the subsequent match against Denmark. He then issued a lengthy apology to his teammates and supporters, recognising that leaving the squad could carry disciplinary consequences.

Ronaldo also acknowledged the responsibility attached to his position as a prominent football figure. He called for an appropriate punishment, maintaining that his standing as a role model meant his conduct should be assessed strictly. Despite his reported differences with Jesus, he expressed his willingness to accept the outcome.

Ronaldo eligible to play Portugal’s upcoming friendly

The Portuguese Football Federation confirmed on October 10 that disciplinary proceedings had been opened against the striker. The process has now concluded with the suspension and financial penalty. Now, even though the €255 fine represents a relatively modest amount compared with Ronaldo’s reported earnings, the suspension carries a sporting consequence for the Portugal international. The federation has backdated the ban to September 30, the date of his departure from the training camp.

Under that arrangement, Ronaldo will be eligible to return on November 14, when Portugal are scheduled to play their next international match.

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