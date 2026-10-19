Michael Carrick weighs in on Bruno Fernandes' injury as Man United's subpar form continues

Manchester United’s run of subpar form in the Premier League continues; the side has been struggling to get results ever since the start of the season. The side currently sits in 13th place in the standings, with one win, four draws, and two losses in the 7 matches that they have played so far.

One of the biggest concerns for the side has been the form and injury concerns for ace midfielder Bruno Fernandes. It was revealed by head coach Michael Carrick that Fernandes is unable to play at his best, as he is suffering from an injury that is taking time to recover from.

Speaking to the press after the 1-1 draw against Leeds United, Carrick talked about how hopeful he was that Bruno Fernandes would be back to his best very soon and would start performing.

"Like I said the other day, he had been carrying some sort of issue. A lot of players do carry them and it, kind of, goes under the radar and people just sometimes think everyone is 100 per cent fully fit and it's probably not very often the case. But yeah, he has been carrying a bit of an issue but he's pretty much over that now, to be honest, and he'll be back to his best,” Carrick was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

Gary Neville reflected on Bruno Fernandes’ position changes

Furthermore, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville came forward and opened up on how Carrick is often seen playing Bruno Fernandes on the wings and talked about the time with Ruben Amorim where the Portuguese manager played Bruno on the wings during his tenure.

"There was a time when Ruben Amorim was playing Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro in midfield. Then when he wanted to make it a little bit more solid, he would put someone else in there, like Ugarte, with Casemiro, and he'd put Bruno Fernandes out wide. We've been down this road; we've seen it; it's not ideal,” Neville said.

"I don't think Bruno Fernandes looked completely happy with his position over in Madrid on Tuesday, but he has done it before, and he'll do it again. When you're moving your best player, the PFA player of the year, the best player in the league last year, into a wide area, you know that you're struggling,” he added.

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