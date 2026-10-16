Lisandro Martinez shares new statement, meets Michael Carrick, club hierarchy after subpar results

One of the biggest clubs in world football, Manchester United is going through a rough patch. With the appointment of former midfielder Michael Carrick as their full-time head coach, the side had high hopes for the season. However, they have been unable to perform in the Premier League so far.

With one win, three draws, and two losses in six matches, the side finds itself in 13th place in the standings. Furthermore, they have been performing worse in Europe, losing their recent clash against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League as well.

After the loss, United defender Lisandro Martinez came forward and slammed the club for not using their resources properly and blamed them for the state of the team. This was followed by heavy fines and the club’s higher-ups meeting Martinez.

Taking centre stage, Martinez released another statement where he revealed that he had a meeting with head coach Michael Carrick and the club hierarchy. “Today I met with the club’s leadership and the manager. It was a very positive conversation, where we were able to exchange views and speak openly about what happened after Tuesday’s game,” Martinez wrote.

“Everyone knows that I am a passionate person and that I live football with great intensity. The frustration of the defeat led me to express how I felt at a time and place that perhaps were not the right ones, and for that I want to apologise. Our club is at its best when we are all united, and I recognise that my words in that moment did not help with that.

Manchester United to take on Leeds next

With the side struggling in the league, Manchester United are slated to take on Leeds United next. The two sides will meet at Old Trafford in Manchester for the clash on October 18, and after a string of subpar results, the side will hope to improve.

Currently, Leeds United sit in 7th place in the standings with two wins, three draws, and one loss. The side have been in decent form of late, and they will look to put in a good show as they take on the 20-time league champions.

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