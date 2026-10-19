Mikel Arteta gives his take on Arsenal's momentum in the Premier League amid brilliant form

The Premier League 2026-27 is well underway. With the conclusion of the international break, the league standings are taking shape, and defending champions Arsenal currently sit in second place in the league table. Under the coaching of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have established themselves as one of the best sides in world football.

Having won the league in the 2025-26 season, the side has currently won six out of the 7 matches played so far, having lost just one game so far. The side recently took on Nottingham Forest in their last game and registered a 1-0 victory in the game.

Speaking after the game, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta took centre stage and talked about the momentum that the side currently has and how they are on their way to win the league title once more.

“You play 11 games, you win 10, and you lose momentum,” Arteta said. “So, I don't know what it is then. So, then you have to win every game. And that's extremely difficult to do, and nobody else does it. Enjoy the win a little bit, because it was a really tough one. And on Wednesday we have an incredible game against Munich away,” Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports.

Arteta opened up on Arsenal’s recent victory

Furthermore, Mikel Arteta talked about the performance that his side put in against Forest. He revealed that the side knew that the margins would be extremely small against Forest. He hailed the side’s performance in the game as well.

“We knew the margins would be really small. They are extremely well coached and organised. The longer the game goes on they gain more belief. We had to be so patient - and clinical when we got the chance. The way they were defending, they were more comfortable. But we have players with different qualities and can adapt to what the game is delivering. We have another three big chances that should be goals. That is the difference, you have to be clinical. If we keep generating them, they will come,” Arteta said.

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