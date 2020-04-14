Didn't even know who he was: Paul Pogba on Graeme Souness

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba talked about pundit Graeme Souness for the first time, saying he initially didn't know who he was.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba's hefty price tag and his penchant for fashion has attracted the ire of a number of fans and pundits in the French World Cup winner's second stint at Old Trafford.

However, former Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness' criticism of Pogba has become an internet phenomenon of sorts. The 27-year-old recently spoke about Souness for the first time, saying he didn't initially know who he was.

"I didn't even know who he was, really," Pogba told the official Manchester United podcast. "I heard he was a great player and stuff like that. I know the face but (not) the name.

"Like I said I'm not someone that watches a lot of (punditry), I watch a lot of football but I don't stay after the game to listen to what they say about why they did this, or why they did that. I like to focus on football."

Pogba, however, felt that the pundits who have criticised him over the years may have missed him this year. Most of the 2019/20 season went with Pogba on the sidelines due to injuries and surgeries. Apart from Souness, former Manchester United players Roy Keane and Paul Scholes have also been among those that have criticised Pogba for a perceived lack of loyalty and desire to play for the club.

"It's good to hear good stuff instead of bad stuff but when you play football, you know yourself. It's what your manager and teammates want, the rest is just talk," added Pogba.

"I guess they (the critics) miss me, I don't know? I'm not someone that always looks at Sky Sports News. When you know football, you don't need someone to tell you what's happening. One day maybe I will meet them and ask them because I really want to know, why?"

