England coach Gareth Southgate agrees to 30% pay cut

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England coach Gareth Southgate

England coach Gareth Southgate has agreed to a 30% pay cut during the coronavirus outbreak.

Southgate has a reported salary of 3 million pounds ($3.6 million) per year.

English Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham says the organization’s highest earners will take a temporary pay reduction of 30% and others in the senior management team have agreed to a 15% cut.

Bullingham says the total financial impact on the FA is currently forecast to be around 100 million pounds ($120 million) because of the postponement of England internationals, FA Cup matches and other events at Wembley Stadium. He says the cost could rise to more than 150 million pounds ($180 million) depending on the length of the crisis.

All FA employees earning 50,000 pounds ($60,000) or more per year will take a temporary pay reduction of 7.5% and the British government’s furlough scheme is being looked at as a contingency plan.