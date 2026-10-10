Bengaluru's dramatic comeback secures 3-2 win over Delhi in ISL opener; Goa held Chennaiyin 1-1

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru FC opened their 2026-27 Indian Super League campaign with a 3-2 victory over Sporting Club Delhi at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Menno Koch kept it late, scoring the decisive goal in the 89th minute to secure all three points.

Earlier, Borja Martinez scored twice for Bengaluru, helping the hosts recover from a difficult first half before Koch made amends for an earlier own goal by heading home the winner. The result gave Bengaluru a much-needed winning start, as they are one of the favourites to challenge for the title alongside Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mumbai City.

Notably, Martinez broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute after Ryan Williams set him up with a layoff. Bengaluru had threatened through the combination play of Martinez and Mihailo Perovic, and the opening goal rewarded their attacking approach. Sporting Club Delhi responded quickly, though. Only four minutes later, Juan Pena delivered a through ball that caught Sana Singh and Rodriguinho capitalised, going around goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu before finishing into an unguarded net.

Delhi then moved ahead in the 30th minute, with Pena again creating the danger. The midfielder surged past Roshan Singh on the left and sent a low delivery into the penalty area, where Koch inadvertently turned the ball into his own goal.

Bengaluru pushed for an equaliser before the interval, but failed in the process. Perovic struck the crossbar, while Sandhu's opposite number, Nora Fernandes, was not the only goalkeeper under pressure, as Sandhu also produced a save to deny Sanatomba Singh.

Bengaluru take advantage of tired Delhi in second half

The hosts emerged after the break with greater attacking urgency and began creating chances in quick succession. Williams missed an opportunity from close range before Fernandes produced an impressive one-on-one stop to keep Delhi in front. Bengaluru eventually restored parity in the 75th minute. Perovic played a through ball into Martinez's path, and the forward finished emphatically beyond Fernandes to register his second goal of the evening.

The comeback was completed when substitute Soham Varshneya caused problems for Delhi's defence and delivered a cross from the right. Koch rose above the defenders and directed a header past Fernandes, securing the win.

Meanwhile, in the second match of the day, FC Goa held Chennaiyin for a 1-1 draw. Irfan Yadwad put the visitors 1-0 ahead in the 63rd minute at the Fatorda Stadium. He scored a banger of a goal from just inside the box, but it was eventually cancelled out by Chiki, who scored in the 75th minute of the game.

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