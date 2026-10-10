'Have to stick together': Erling Haaland sends a message to Man City fans ahead of crucial Liverpool clash

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated clashes in the ongoing Premier League season as club football makes its return. Liverpool is slated to take on rivals Manchester City at Anfield on October 11th. Currently, Manchester City sit atop the Premier League standings with five out of five wins.

On the other hand, Liverpool occupies sixth place in the standings, having won two matches and losing the remaining three in the five that they have played. The two sides will look to put in their best performance ahead of the upcoming clash between the two sides.

Ahead of the clash, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland took centre stage and sent a message to the City supporters, claiming that the side and the fans need to stick together in the trying times for the club.

"I am pretty sure that the Manchester City fans are going to have a good time when we visit Anfield. We have to stick together as a team. We must stay with each other, and we must stay positive. No matter what happens inlife, we always have to have a smile. We have to spread the love to each other. Stick together, enjoy the ride, and smile. We have to stay positive, look ahead, and try to win football games, and try to enjoy the situation and the game,” Haaland told JioStar.

Haaland opened up on his connection with City

Furthermore, the Norwegian striker talked about the connection that he feels with Manchester City. It is worth noting that Haaland’s father, Alfie, also played for Manchester City, and it is due to this reason that he feels a special connection to the fans at the club.

"I care a lot about this place, the UK in general. My mother lived here for ten years. They lived in Nottingham and Leeds, so they never lived in Manchester, but obviously my father trained over at Carrington every day during his Manchester City days. I spent my first four years here, and my brother was nine and my sister was six. So, it's a special place for us. And I care a lot about Manchester City, I have to say. I care a lot about the fans because I'm a fan myself, and I feel with them as well,” Haaland said.

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