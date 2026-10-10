Cristiano Ronaldo faces provisional suspension as Portugal federation investigates sudden national team exit

New Delhi:

The Portugal Football Federation (FPF) has suspended Cristiano Ronaldo after an investigation was launched into his departure from the national team camp following a dispute over his involvement in a Nations League fixture against Norway. The federation’s Non-Professional Section initiated proceedings on October 9, 2026, before referring the matter to its Disciplinary Investigation Committee the following day.

The case has been designated urgent, with the FPF restricting public disclosure of details until the investigation is complete.

“Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, following a decision by the Non-Professional Section on October 9, 2026,” the FPF said in its statement.

“The case was referred to the Disciplinary Investigation Committee on October 10, 2026, and all publicity is prohibited until the investigation is concluded,” the federation added.

What’s the controversy all about?

Ronaldo’s left the team after Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League victory over Norway. He had a fallout with head coach Jorge Jesus after the 41-year-old was used as an unused sub in the match. Ronaldo reportedly believed he had been promised 30 minutes on the pitch by the coach, who disputed the claim that any such commitment had been made.

The disagreement prompted Ronaldo to leave the squad and return to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Nassr. The Portugal captain later acknowledged his conduct and apologised to his teammates and supporters, while asking the federation to determine the appropriate consequences.

“The consequences of my actions must be assessed and punished by the Portuguese Football Federation," Ronaldo said in a statement earlier this week.

Disciplinary outcome remains uncertain

The FPF’s regulations provide for a suspension ranging from one to six months under Article 160 when a player unjustifiably abandons national team duty. However, the federation has yet to announce a final decision on Ronaldo’s case.

The forward has continued playing at club level since the incident, scoring during Al-Nassr’s 3-0 victory over Diriyah in the Saudi Pro League.

His international future also remains unresolved. However, in his recent statement, Ronaldo has made it clear that he intends to continue representing Portugal and will accept the outcome of the disciplinary process.

Also Read:

'Have to stick together': Erling Haaland sends a message to Man City fans ahead of crucial LIV clash