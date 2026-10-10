Where to watch Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 live on TV and stream online for free?

New Delhi:

India’s three recent FIFA friendlies against Paraguay, Brazil and Uruguay created an incredible buzz for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL), slated to begin on October 10. The forthcoming season marks a return to a traditional set-up with a full home-and-away format. The league features 13 clubs this time around and are ready to battle across an expanded 163-match schedule spanning eight months of intense domestic footballing action across the country.

The participating lineup includes defending champions East Bengal FC, powerhouse Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Punjab FC, Inter Kashi, Sporting Club Delhi, and Churchill Brothers, who enter the top tier following the transfer of Jamshedpur FC's sporting licence for this cycle.

Tactical storylines take center stage as teams adjust to structural shifts and heavily revamped squads during the summer transfer window. East Bengal enter as defending champions under veteran coach Antonio Lopez Habas, aiming to fend off heavy contenders like Mohun Bagan, who have bolstered their ranks with major star signings to reclaim domestic supremacy. Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC under the guidance of Pep Muooz and Mumbai City under tactical mastermind Manolo Marquez look to establish early dominance in the grueling league phase.

Like previously, the fierce battle for the prestigious ISL Shield will be awarded to the table-toppers. Top six teams will then engage in the playoff spots and the winner will be announced as the new Indian Super League champion.

Meanwhile, the massive change this time is that the clubs are taking on greater operational responsibility under the new club-led governance structure. They have managed to bring in some heavyweight sponsors and, more importantly, have managed to find a way for the growth of Indian football following a turmoil period.

ISL 2026-27 Broadcast details

Where to watch Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 on TV?

Fans of the Indian Super League can watch the Indian Super League live on Sony Sports Network on TV.

Where to watch Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 online?

The Indian Super League will be streamed live on SonyLiv and for free on YouTube.

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