Mikel Arteta provides crucial fitness update on key Arsenal stars ahead of Leeds United clash

Premier League football makes its emphatic return. Defending champions Arsenal are gearing up for a clash against Leeds United. The two sides will take on each other at the Emirates in London on October 10th, and both sides will hope to put in a good performance.

It is interesting to note that the Premier League returns after a few weeks’ hiatus due to the international break. With the players going off on international duties, some have returned to their clubs with injuries.

Ahead of the clash, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta came forward and provided a fitness update on the likes of Kai Havertz and Christos Tzolis as they returned from Germany and Greece after sustaining injuries during the international break.

"Kai has had a muscular injury. I spoke to Jurrien [Timber, who was on the other team vs Germany] and they immediately sent the player back. Ezri has been carrying some issues as well and we had some good communication with the England camp. Tzolis has a muscular injury and he’s going to be out for a few weeks. He’s not available,” Arteta said in the pre-match press conference.

Arteta reflected on Declan Rice’s fitness as well

Furthermore, Arsenal’s star midfielder, Declan Rice, has had some issues ever since he returned from the FIFA World Cup 2026, where England’s campaign saw the side finish in third place in the tournament. Arteta opened up about how the club needs to manage Rice properly.

"We have to manage him. He’s had a few issues since he’s come back from the World Cup. We know how many games he’s played in the last three years, it was the sensible thing to do. Hopefully he’s available and some others as well that are in doubt,” Arteta said.

Furthermore, the head coach also gave his take on the various charges that are plaguing Manchester City currently after they were found guilty of all 115 charges of financial fraud.

“I fully understand the question but I think it’s really important that we respect the process, the timelines and it’s still an ongoing process that’s not resolved as it’s been appealed,” Arteta said.

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