Borussia Dortmund extend contract with sporting director Michael Zorc

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES German side Borussia Dortmund have extended their contract by a year with sporting director Michael Zorc.

The 57-year-old, who has been at BVB since 1978 and overseen the club's sporting affairs since 1998, has prematurely extended his contract, which was due to expire in 2021, until June 30, 2022, the club has announced.

"A few weeks ago, I made a personal request to Michael Zorc to stay with us for an extra year. We at BVB are all happy and thankful that he has complied with our request," said chief executive officer Hans-Joachim Watzke.

"Michael is a true Borusse and, as such, he was prepared to continue overseeing sporting matters at a time that is challenging for us all, and during which it is difficult to plan and tough to predict developments. This continuity will do us good."

Zorc, who is still BVB's record appearance-maker in the Bundesliga, declared: "We're facing a period that will present significant challenges. It goes without saying that, during such a phase, I will stand by my club and make my contribution as we strive to put Borussia Dortmund on the best-possible footing together."

