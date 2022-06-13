Yuzvendra Chahal reveals shocking first interaction with MS Dhoni

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Yuzi Chahal reveals first interaction with Dhoni

Team India spinner Yuzi Chahal is having a poor run in the ongoing T20 Series against Africa. Two mediocre performances from him have led to the results going South Africa's way. Great things were expected from the leg spinner as he bagged the purple cap in this year's IPL but it seems that the Rajasthan Royals veteran has hit a rough patch and he will want to get out of it before India heads to the T20 World Cup later this year.

The star player from team India recently opened up about his first interaction with MS Dhoni and says how amazed he was to see captain cool's down-to-earth nature. Yuzi Chahal received his ODI cap from Dhoni on their tour to Zimbabwe and was later given a run for a place in team India in the T20Is against England.

"I received my ODI cap from the great MS Dhoni. He is a legend of the game and I was accompanying him for the first time. I was not even able to talk in front of him. He is extremely down to earth talks so nicely that you wonder if he is Mahendra Singh Dhoni. When I met him for the first time in Zimbabwe I used to call him Mahi sir. After a while, he called me over and said, 'Mahi, Dhoni, Mahendra Singh Dhoni or Bhai, call me whatever you want but not sir" revealed Yuzi Chahal in one of his interviews. Chahal took 27 wickets in the Indian Premier League with the best figures of 5/40.