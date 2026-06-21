WTC Updated Points table after Matt Henry's record outing powers New Zealand to Oval Test win

New Delhi:

att Henry ripped apart the England batting line-up with five-wicket hauls in both innings to power New Zealand to a dominating win over England in the second Test match at The Oval. After picking up a sole wicket in New Zealand's 115-run loss in the first Test at Lord's, Henry put up jaw-dropping performances for the Blackcaps with a 11/109 match haul to help the visitors win the second Test by a huge margin of 253 runs.

New Zealand were not far away from a memorable win when they entered Day 5 of the Test. England were asked to chase a mammoth 463 in the second innings and were at 182/5 with stand-in captain Joe Root unbeaten on 75. However, it did not take long enough for Henry to rip apart the England batting order when he removed the fabled Root for 77, just two runs from his overnight score. This followed an act of procession as the English tail was cleaned up for 19 more runs to get bowled out for 209.

Henry bags best match figures for NZ vs ENG

Henry finished with a six-wicket innings haul and an 11-wicket match haul. His 11/109 is now the best figures by a New Zealand player in England in a match, going past the previous best of Dion Nash, who took 11/169 at the Lord's Test.

Best bowling figures by a NZ player in ENG:

11/109 - Matt Henry

11/169 - Dion Nash

10/108 - Tim Southee

10/140 - Jack Cowie

10/140 - Richard Hadlee

Phillips, Nicholls centuries put NZ in commanding position

Earlier, Glenn Phillips and Henry Nicholls had slammed centuries across the two innings in the Test. Phillips smashed 100 from 135 balls and became just the third New Zealand player with centuries in all three formats after Brendon McCullum and Martin Guptill. New Zeakand had made 391 in the first innings and had bowled the hosts out for 291 after fifties from Emilio Gay and Matthew Fisher.

Nicholls powered New Zealand in the second innings and took the match away from the hosts with his 121 from 171 deliveries. Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell had also scored fifties.

WTC points table after NZ vs ENG 2nd Test

There was no change to the positions in the World Test Championship points table after this match; however, New Zealand now have the same PCT as that of Sri Lanka - 66.67 and are in fourth spot. England have lost PCT and stay in seventh place.

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT 1. Australia 8 7 1 0 84 87.5 2. South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 75 3. Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67 4. New Zealand 5 3 1 1 40 66.67 5. Bangladesh 4 2 1 1 28 58.33 6. India 9 4 4 1 52 48.15 7. England 12 4 7 1 50 34.72 8. Pakistan 4 1 3 0 4 8.33 9. West Indies 8 0 7 1 4 4.17

ALSO READ | Joe Root joins 14,000 Test runs club, also becomes first cricketer to register major milestone