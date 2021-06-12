WTC Final | New Zealand bowling has more variation than India: Monty Panesar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Trent Boult and Rohit Sharma

Former England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar feels the Kane Willaimson-led New Zealand look a better side as they have more variation in their bowling attack, going into this month's World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.

"I think New Zealand look slightly the better side. The reason being they have a lot more variations. They have a left-armer, right-armer and the tall bowler (Kyle) Jamieson as well. And that's a lot more difficult for a batsman to adjust to," Panesar, who played 50 Tests between 2006 and 2013, told Sportzoclock.

"So, NZ will be hoping that the Indians will be preparing against the likes of a right armer and a left-armer and practicing with the ball swinging, because that is where it is going to be really testing for India," he said.

The WTC finals starts on June 18.

Panesar also said that New Zealand pace bowler Tim Southee will come hard at India batsmen during the WTC final after he decided to drop out of the second Test against England to stay fresh for the Southampton showdown.

Southee had rattled England in the first innings of the opening Test at Lord's recently, taking six wickets.

"I think Tim Southee will trouble the Indians the most in the swinging conditions. He is quite clever. He draws the batsman in by bowling slightly wide of the crease and slightly fuller. And that's gonna be the danger ball for the Indian batsman," opined Panesar.

"He's (Southee) going to lure them into hitting a half volley into the covers, and he will look to swing that ball. So that's the ball the Indians need to watch out for."