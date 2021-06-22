WTC Final | 'I am smiling but the fire inside is burning all the time': Jasprit Bumrah

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has developed himself as one of the most lethal pacers since breaking into the national side as a Mumbai Indians youngster. Toe-crushing yorkers, impeccable accuracy and lethal pace have helped Bumrah cement his position in the Indian dressing room.

Bumrah is currently spearheading the Indian pace attack in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton. In the rain-marred titular clash at the Ageas Bowl, New Zealand were 101/2 in reply to India's 217 in the first innings when play was called off early on the third day. The Test, which will run into the reserve day on Wednesday, has lost two complete days due to rain.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive chat with the ICC, the pacer highlighted his growth as a cricketer over the years. “So basically, what I try to do is, I channelise my anger. When I started as a youngster, I used to get angry left, right and center and I used to do all types of gimmicks which didn't really help my game a lot,” he said.

“So, over the years played a lot of international cricket, realised what works for me. So, I am smiling but the fire inside is burning all the time. I don't try to show it all the time but this is the way that helps me to succeed and with that controlled aggression, I try to take my game forward,” he added.

“Lot of the game was self-taught. I always picked up inspiration from whatever I saw and wherever I go.

“I never had a particular favourite but have followed a lot of great fast bowlers while growing up. Nowadays, when I meet them, I ask a lot of advice from them,” said Bumrah.

India's bowling coach Bharat Arun also highlighted Bumrah's peculiar bowling style, saying that the Ahmedabad-born's action makes it hard for batsmen to pick his deliveries early.

“The secret behind Jasprit is his uniqueness has been maintained. We have not tried and meddle with his bowling action. Because of his action batsmen pick up a little late that's what makes him so special,” Bharat Arun said during a chat with ICC.