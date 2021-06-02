Image Source : GETTY IMAGES WTC Final: How Virat Kohli of 2021 is different from his 2014 self? Indian captain answers

Indian captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri interacted with the media before the Indian team's departure for the United Kingdom, where the side is scheduled to participate in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

The final will take place between June 18-22 in Southampton. Following the clash, the Indian team will meet England for a five-Test series which begins in August.

This will be Virat Kohli's third major Test tour to England after 2014 and 2018, and he was asked whether he finds changes in his mindset from his last two tours.

"If in 2014, you would have told me that in 2021 I'm going to play the WTC final, I would have had a tough time believing that. I have stopped looking at series as ultimate tasks or goals. It's about leading the team in the right way," said Kohli.

"I don't think mindset has changed at all. Mindset was always to go out there and perform. I only see it (the previous tours) as evolution of my position in the team."

Ravi Shastri, meanwhile, pointed out the two changes in Kohli from his previous tour of England.

"The Kohli of 2021 is slimmer and fitter and only has five and half thousand more runs," Shastri said

On his previous tour of England, Virat Kohli ended as the highest run-scorer in the five-Test series, but the side faced a 4-1 defeat.