Australia vs India: Wriddhiman Saha returns to net post injury

Image Source : BCCI Wriddhiman Saha bats at the net during a training session in Sydney on Wednesday.

In a big boost to Virat Kohli and Co. for upcoming Australia vs India Test series Down Under, Wriddhiman Saha was seen batting at the nets during Indian teams practice session in Sydney on Wednesday.

The injury-prone wicket-keeper appeared to be doubtful for next month's Test series in Australia after sustaining a hamstring tear in the IPL 2020 in the UAE while featuring for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Saha, who played late in the league and is part of the Test squad, showed excellent form with the bat in his last three IPL matches but a hamstring injury kept him away from playoffs where SRH lost to Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2.

Hyderabad captain David Warner was the one to confirm that Saha had a torn hamstring when asked about his fitness at the toss on the match.

However, on Wednesday, three days after Indian squad began outdoor training for all formats, Wriddhiman was finally seen in action at the nets. The batsman didn’t face any of the Indian bowlers and was fed with throw-ins from the team’s coaching staff in a video shared by BCCI on its official Twitter handle.

With Saha’s return, a close contest is expected between him and Rishabh Pant for the keeping slot as the latter was the second-highest scorer for India in 2018 Australia tour.

Earlier, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, in an interview with The Week, said Wriddhiman is still injured but will be fit for the Test series, which begins from December 17.

The match is slated to be a day-night affair at the Adelaide Oval. However, a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the South Australian city could force a change of venue.