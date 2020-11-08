Wriddhiman Saha has hamstring tear, confirms SRH captain David Warner; all eyes on BCCI

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Wriddhiman Saha

Senior wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha's saga of picking up injuries continued as he has been diagnosed with a hamstring tear which is sure to raise questions about his availability for the upcoming tour of Australia.

It will now depend on what call BCCI mandarins take considering that physio Nitin Patel's medical reports have of late come under scanner due to divergent views of the IPL franchises.

Saha had stretched his groin while batting against Delhi Capitals in the second leg of the IPL but then played against Mumbai Indians in the 14th and final round game where he must have picked up a tear while fighting the earlier niggle.

"Wriddhiman Saha has a hamstring tear," SRH skipper David Warner confirmed the nature of injury during the toss before Sunday's Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals.

However, the degree of the tear is still not clear.

It is understood that if Saha has a grade 1 tear, which normally takes four weeks of rest and rehabilitation, then he would be boarding the flight to Australia with the first Test starting on December 17.

In case, he has a grade 2 tear, he will not be boarding the flight to Australia as he would need two months minimum to recover.

However, with two wicketkeepers already in the squad (Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson), India may not seek for another stumper.

In order to shore up their batting, India prefer Pant in overseas conditions and Saha in home conditions where a better keeper becomes necessity.

During MSK Prasad's tenure as the chief selector, Andhra lad Kona Bharat was considered as a third red-ball option behind Pant and Saha.

