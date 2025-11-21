WPL 2026: 3 cricketers to create bidding war in mega-auction The WPL 2026 auction is set to take place on November 27 in New Delhi. Ahead of the marquee event, check the list of three cricketers who are set to create a bidding war. All three players are proven match-winners in the WPL circuit and expected to fetch the most amount.

New Delhi:

The marquee WPL 2026 auction is set to take place on November 27 in New Delhi. Since the inception of the competition in 2023, this will be the first time that the franchises will undergo a mega-auction. Ahead of that, the five franchises have retained a total of 16 cricketers, with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals retaining the most players - that is, five each. A total of 77 cricketers are expected to go under the hammer in the next week, and here’s a list of three cricketers who are very likely to create a bidding war.

3. Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma is the biggest Indian name available in the WPL auction. Despite being one of their proven match-winner in the competition, UP Warriorz decided to release the all-rounder ahead of the mega-auction. She is now expected to create a major buzz in the auction, and it won’t be surprising if all five teams attempt to sign her, as a spin-bowling all-rounder who is a blistering batter is a rare commodity in the market. She was also the Player of the Series in the recently concluded ODI World Cup, which will only increase her market value.

On top of that, Deepti also has leadership experience. It won’t be surprising to see Gujarat Giants target her, as the duo of Ashleigh Gardner and Deepti can wreak havoc. However, it is also possible that UP use their RTM card on the India international.

2. Sophie Ecclestone

Another player who is expected to create buzz at the auction table is England international Sophie Ecclestone. Like in the case of Deepti, UP Warrioz releasing her was a major shock. So far, the 26-year-old has claimed 36 wickets in 25 matches and is the third-leading wicket-taker in the competition. Since spin plays a major role in the WPL, it won’t be surprising if she becomes the most-earned overseas cricketer in the WPL auction.

1. Chinelle Henry

Yes, Chinelle Henry can fetch more money than Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning in the WPL auction. Healy has failed to live up to the expectations so far in the marquee tournament, but yet, she will fetch a handsome money. Lanning, on the other hand, is the third-leading run-scorer in WPL history and also took Delhi Capitals to three WPL finals.

Yet, Henry is expected to outbid them because of what she brings to the table. In the 2025 edition of the competition, the 30-year-old smacked 163 runs in seven matches at a whopping strike rate of 196.38. She can also contribute with the ball, which makes her an exciting prospect.