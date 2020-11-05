Thursday, November 05, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Women's T20 Challenge: Sophie Ecclestone's four-for powers Trailblazers to 9-wicket win over Velocity

Women's T20 Challenge: Sophie Ecclestone's four-for powers Trailblazers to 9-wicket win over Velocity

Trailblazers bowled Velocity out for merely 47 before chasing the target with over 12 overs to spare.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 05, 2020 18:02 IST
trailblazers, velocity, womens t20 challenge, womens t20 challenge 2020
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

Trailblazers bowled Velocity out for merely 47 before chasing the target with over 12 overs to spare.

Sophie Ecclestone shined for Trailblazers as the side thrashed Velocity by nine wickets in the Women's T20 Challenge on Thursday. Mithali Raj's side registered a thrilling five-wicket win in its first match on Wednesday against Supernovas, but fell like a pack of cards in their second and final match of the round-robin phase.

Ecclestone took four wickets as Trailblazers bowled Velocity out on merely 47, with only three batters -- Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey and Leigh Kasperek managing to cross the double figures.

Related Stories

By the time the powerplay came to an end Velocity found themselves tottering at 22/5. Rajeshwari Gayakwad then took consecutive wickets in the ninth over to reduce the batting side to 27/7. Ecclestone finished things off by dismissing Jahanara Alam off the first ball of the 16th over.

Danielle Wyatt (3), Mithali Raj (1), Veda Krishnamurthy (0), Sushma Verma (1) and Sune Luus (4) failed to step up in the batting order, as Velocity collapsed in the innings.

The chase was a cakewalk for Trailblazers as they chased the target in merely 7.5 overs. While Deandra Dottin remained unbeaten on 27, Richa Ghosh hit the winning runs, scoring 13. Smriti Mandhana, however, was dismissed early as she could only score 6.

The loss had a big impact on Velocity's Net Run Rate, as they currently stand second in the table with the NRR of -1.869. Trailblazers, meanwhile, are at the top with the NRR of +3.905.

Trailblazers will play their final match of the league phase against Supernovas, who will secure a place in the final with a win.  

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

X