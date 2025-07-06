Will Jasprit Bumrah return for IND vs ENG 3rd Test at Lord's? Captain Shubman Gill drops update Jasprit Bumrah missed the second Test at Edgbaston against England as he was rested due to workload. He played in the first Test, which India lost by five wickets in Leeds. Meanwhile, India are set to receive a major boost for the third Test at Lord's.

India registered their maiden Test win at Edgbaston as they defeated England by 336 runs to level the five-match series. The Indian team bossed the second Test after conceding the first one, with Shubman Gill slamming a double century and a hundred.

With 608 to defend and seven wickets away for a famous win on the final day, Akash Deep and Co. rattled the Three Lions to bowl them out for 271 in the second session of Day 5. Akash unleashed brilliant seam movement and took a six-wicket haul and 10 of the match as he starred with the ball.

The speedster had come in place of talisman Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for this match after featuring in the opener. Meanwhile, India captain Shubman Gill revealed that Bumrah will be back for the third Test at Lord's, starting July 10.

"Definitely (Bumrah back at Lord's?). Very excited for that (Lord's Test). Probably the most iconic cricket stadium in the world, and as a kid, everyone dreams about playing there, and I think no bigger honour than to be able to captain your country and lead your team there," Gill said in the post-match press conference.

Gill lauds Akash and other pacers

Meanwhile, the India skipper also showered his praise on India's pacers and Akash in particular. "They (fast bowlers) were magnificent, and I think the way we were able to get through the top-order, that was important to us, and both those bowlers bowled brilliantly, and even Prasidh, he didn't get as many wickets as them, but he also bowled brilliantly. He (Akash Deep) bowled with so much heart. The areas and lengths he hit, he was getting the ball to move both ways. On wickets like these, it's difficult to do that. He was just magnificent for us," the skipper said.

India now go to Lord's with the series standing 1-1 and three more matches to go. India last won a Test series in England in 2007 and played a 2-2 draw when they were here last time.