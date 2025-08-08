WI vs PAK pitch report: How will surface at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad play for 1st ODI? The WI vs PAK ODI series, comprising three matches, is set to commence today. All the matches of the series will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, in Trinidad. Here's the pitch report of the venue ahead of the WI vs PAK first ODI.

Tarouba (Trinidad and Tobago):

The three-match ODI series between the West Indies and Pakistan is set to get underway today at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, in Trinidad. All three matches of the series will be played at the same venue as West Indies will aim to improve their chances of World Cup qualification.

The Caribbean side will be led by Shai Hope and the likes of Keacy Carty, Brandon King and Roston Chase will be key for the home side. They have been dealt a huge blow with fast bowler Matthew Forde being ruled out of the series with an injury. West Indies lost the preceding T20I series and will be keen on putting up a good show in the ODIs.

As for Pakistan, their superstar players - Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan - will return to action for the first time since the Champions Trophy. Both of them will be looking to prove their mettle with players like Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman also featuring in the squad.

Brian Lara Stadium pitch report

The venue has hosted four ODI matches so far, and it has been tough going for the batter, with the average score batting first being only 207 runs. India and the West Indies faced each other in 2023 at this venue and the men in blue amassed 351 runs to win by a huge margin of 200 runs. Batting gets tough in the second innings but due might come into play with this being a day-night fixture. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Trinidad - ODI Numbers Game

Matches Played - 4

Matches won batting first - 2

Matches won bowling first - 2

Average 1st inns score - 207

Average 2nd inns score - 148

Highest total - 351

Lowest total - 136

Highest score chased - 163

Squads

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Evin Lewis

Also Read