WI vs PAK: Matthew Forde ruled out of ODI series due to dislocated shoulder With the West Indies all set to take on Pakistan in a three-game ODI series, the side was hit with a setback as bowling all-rounder Matthew Forde has been ruled out of the series due to a shoulder dislocation.

The West Indies is all set to continue their ongoing white ball series against Pakistan. After three T20I matches, the two sides will lock horns across three ODI matches now. The three matches will be held on August 8, 10, and 12, and all three games will be held in Tarouba.

Ahead of the series, the Windies have been hit with a setback as pacer Matthew Forde has been ruled out of the ODI series due to a dislocated shoulder. He sustained the injury on August 6 while attempting a catch in training.

As for his replacement, the Windies’ academy’s bowling all-rounder Johann Layne will be coming in as the replacement for Forde in the side.

West Indies hope to improve after loss in T20I series

It is worth noting that the West Indies will be hoping to improve severely in the upcoming ODI series. In the three T20Is that they faced Pakistan in, the West Indies went on to lose the first and third clashes and registered a win in the second T20I.

The two sides locked horns in Lauderhill, Florida, and will now face off in Tarouba. The Windies will be looking to make the most of the home advantage present to them and hopefully generate a better result as compared to the recent three-game T20I series.

West Indies vs Pakistan squads

West Indies

Shai Hope (Captain), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Johann Layne, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim

