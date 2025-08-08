West Indies vs Pakistan Live: When and where to watch WI vs PAK ODI series live on TV and streaming? With the West Indies and Pakistan all set to continue their ongoing white ball series with three ODI matches, let us have look at the where to watch and live streaming details of three-game ODi series scheduled to kick off on August 8.

Tarouba (Trinidad and Tobago):

The stage is set as the West Indies and Pakistan continue their white-ball series. After three T20I matches where Pakistan won two of the three T20Is, the two sides will now lock horns across three ODI matches. The three games will be held on August 8, 10, and 12, and the two sides will be hoping to put in their best performance in the series.

The first ODI of the series will be held at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Pakistan has won its last four ODI matches against the West Indies, with the two sides last facing each other on June 12, 2022.

Interestingly, the West Indies last played ODI matches in a series against England; on the other hand, Pakistan took on New Zealand in their last ODI series, where they ended up losing all three matches. They will be hoping to do better against the West Indies, and with a win in the recent T20I series, they will aim to carry their momentum into the ODI format as well.

West Indies vs Pakistan where to watch in India

It is worth noting that the ODI series between the West Indies will not be live telecast in India. However, the fans can enjoy the live streams of the match on the Fancode app and website.

West Indies vs Pakistan squads

West Indies

Shai Hope (Captain), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim

