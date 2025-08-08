Who is Haider Ali? Pakistan cricketer suspended by PCB amid rape charge on England tour Read to find out who is Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali who was reportedly arrested by the Greater Manchester Police amid an ongoing rape investigation. Just 24 years old, the batter has been suspended by the PCB in light of the controversy.

MANCHESTER:

Pakistan Cricket has been rocked due to the ongoing controversy surrounding 24-year-old batter Haider Ali. Under criminal investigation by the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) due to an incident that took place during Pakistan Shaheen’s tour of England, Haider Ali has managed to capture all the headlines.

According to reports, the GMP confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection with an alleged rape during the recent Pakistan Shaheen’s tour. With the ongoing investigation into the matter, the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) came forward and made a statement where they revealed that they would be suspending Haider Ali while the investigation is ongoing.

According to reports from various sources, Haider was arrested by the GMP at the Beckenham ground where Pakistan Shaheens were competing in a match.

Haider Ali’s career so far

It is worth noting that, at just 24 years old, Haider Ali made his debut for Pakistan on September 1, 2020, just one year after making his first-class debut. So far, Ali has played two ODIs and 35 T20Is for Pakistan, where he has scored 42 runs in ODIs and 505 runs in the shortest format. He has three half-centuries to his name in the format as well.

Back in December 2019, Ali was picked by Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2020 draft. He also became the youngest player to score a PSL half-century back on March 10, 2020. In the recent Pakistan Shaheens tour of England, Haider was one of the senior members in the side, and he played in three 50-over matches, with two three-day games as well.

He last played for Pakistan when the Men in Green took on Afghanistan at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on October 6, 2023. Regarded as one of the brightest talents in Pakistan Cricket, only time can tell the trajectory his career will now take with the ongoing rape investigations.

