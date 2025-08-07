PCB suspends Haider Ali amid criminal investigation in Greater Manchester Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali is under investigation by Greater Manchester Police over an incident during the Shaheens’ UK tour. The PCB has provisionally suspended him and is providing legal support while awaiting the outcome of the inquiry.

MANCHESTER:

Pakistan batter Haider Ali is currently under a criminal investigation by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) following an incident that reportedly took place during the Pakistan Shaheens’ recent tour of England. In light of the ongoing inquiry, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has placed Haider under provisional suspension, pending the outcome of the investigation.

While the PCB has not disclosed specific details regarding the nature of the alleged offence, ESPNcricinfo sources indicate that Haider was interviewed under caution by GMP but is not currently in police custody. In the meantime, PCB released a statement confirming their awareness of the investigation and emphasising their respect for the legal process in the UK.

“The PCB has been made aware of a criminal investigation currently being conducted by the Greater Manchester Police involving cricketer Haider Ali. The investigation pertains to an incident that reportedly occurred during the Pakistan Shaheens' recent tour of England,” the PCB statement said.

“The PCB fully respects the legal procedures and processes of the United Kingdom and acknowledges the importance of allowing the investigation to run its due course. Accordingly, the PCB has decided to place Haider Ali under provisional suspension, effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation. Once the legal proceedings are concluded and all facts have been duly established, the PCB reserves the right to take appropriate action under its Code of Conduct, if necessary,” the statement further read.

PCB to provide legal support

Notably, the 24-year-old has been a promising talent for Pakistan, having played two ODIs and 35 T20Is for the national team. During the Shaheens’ tour of England, he was one of the senior members and played in all three 50-over matches against a first-class XI as well as two three-day fixtures.

PCB are unlikely to comment anything more as long as the investigation continues. However, they will be providing Haider with legal support ‘to protect his rights throughout this process’.