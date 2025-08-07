Women’s ODI World Cup in Bengaluru in doubt, Maharaja Trophy shifted to Mysore Bengaluru’s hosting of Women’s ODI World Cup matches, including the opener, semifinal and a possible final, is uncertain as KSCA awaits state government clearance following a fatal stampede in June. BCCI and ICC are concerned as the tournament begins on September 30.

With less than two months to go before the Women’s ODI World Cup begins, uncertainty clouds Bengaluru’s role as a key host city. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has yet to receive formal clearance from the State Government to stage the ODIs, putting four high-profile games, including the tournament opener and a semifinal, at risk.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) are reportedly concerned about the potential disruption to the tournament schedule, with the first match scheduled for September 30 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where India is slated to take on co-hosts Sri Lanka in a marquee clash.

The delay in securing approval stems from heightened sensitivity around crowd management following a tragic stampede on June 5, which claimed the lives of 11 fans during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL title celebration. The incident remains under legal scrutiny, and the state authorities have not yet given the green light for large-scale cricket events in the city.

KSCA seeks permission from state government

"We've written to the State Government and are awaiting a response. It's not as if they've denied permission. If that were the policy, they wouldn't have allowed the Maharaja Cup in Mysuru. So, we're waiting. There is some more time for this and we're going step by step,” a KSCA official said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Aside from the opening match, Bengaluru is scheduled to host three other key fixtures: England vs South Africa on October 3, India vs Bangladesh on October 26, and the second semifinal on October 30. The final is to be held either in Bengaluru or Colombo on November 2, subject to Pakistan’s qualification.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the June tragedy, the KSCA has already shifted the Maharaja Cup T20 from Bengaluru to Mysuru. The tournament will begin on June 11.

On the other hand, the organisers remain hopeful that Bengaluru will retain its hosting rights, but with time ticking, any prolonged delay could force the BCCI and ICC to consider alternative venues to avoid any logistical challenge.