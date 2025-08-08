BCCI invites applications for three full-time coaching roles at Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) recently came forward and invited applications for several key coaching roles at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru as the board is set to undergo a major shake-up.

The BCCI’s (Board of Control for Cricket in India) Centre of Excellence is all set to undergo a major overhaul after the contract of several coaches has expired, including bowling coach Troy Cooley, who is set to say his goodbyes at the board as well.

With some contracts expiring, the BCCI has invited applications for three key full-time coaching roles at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The applications have been invited for leading roles in the bowling, batting, sports science, and medicine departments.

It is worth noting that Troy Cooley was working with a one-year extension with the BCCI after already completing his three-year tenure with the board. He was appointed as the NCA’s bowling coach in the latter stages of 2021. Furthermore, it has been reported that former India cricketer VRV Singh could be coming in to replace Cooley.

Interestingly, it is not only the role of the vacant bowling coach, but the spot of the medical team head is vacant as well after Nitin Patel’s resignation in March 2025, after three years of service.

According to reports from PTI, former India cricketer VVX Laxman’s tenure as the head of the Centre of Excellence will end at the end of 2025, and the former batter is not likely to seek an extension. With the BCCI inviting applications, the board was quick to state that for the post of the CoE’s batting and bowling coach, the faculty must be former First Class or international cricketers with a BCCI Level-2 or Level-3 coaching certificate.

Last day to apply for several roles is August 20

For the batting and the bowling coach positions, the BCCI revealed that the applicant must have at least five years of experience at the state or elite youth level.

“These roles are integral to enhancing India’s cricketing framework across coaching, education, and sports science domains,” the board said according to Sportstar.

