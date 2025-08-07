Glenn McGrath shares Ashes prediction, expects another clean sweep Glenn McGrath has once again predicted a 5-0 Ashes whitewash for Australia ahead of the 2025-26 series. Confident in Australia’s bowling attack, he doubts England's chances, citing their poor record in Australia, where they haven't won a Test since 2010-11.

Former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath has predicted a 5-0 whitewash in Australia's favour ahead of the upcoming Ashes series on home soil. A six-time Ashes winner himself, McGrath, confidently backed Pat Cummins’ men to dominate England across all five Tests in the 2025-26 edition.

“It's very rare for me to make a prediction, isn't it? And I can't make a different one - 5-0,” McGrath told BBC Radio 5 Live.

The prediction is nothing new for McGrath, who has made similar calls ahead of multiple Ashes series over the years, including before the closely fought 2023 contest that ended in a 2-2 draw. Despite England levelling the last series, Australia retained the urn, having been the previous holders.

McGrath shows confidence in Australia’s bowling

McGrath’s confidence stems from Australia’s formidable record at home and the depth of their bowling unit that features the modern-day greats, including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon. On top of that, they have found a proper backup in Scott Boland.

“I'm very confident with our team. When you've got Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon firing in their home conditions, it's going to be pretty tough,” McGrath added.

England, meanwhile, face an uphill task. They have not won an Ashes series since 2015 and haven't registered a single Test victory in Australia since the 2010-11 tour, where they clinched a historic 3-1 series win. Since then, England have endured two 5-0 whitewashes in Australia, in 2013-14 and 2006-07.

Reflecting on England’s recent performances Down Under, McGrath added, “Plus, that track record England have had, it'd be interesting to see if they can win a Test.”

Meanwhile, since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes took over the charge of the England Test team, they have played some dominant brand of cricket, but are yet to beat the heavyweights in India and Australia.