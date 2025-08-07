ECB opposes two-tier WTC over concerns of being relegated The ECB opposes a two-tier World Test Championship, fearing relegation could cost England marquee series against India and Australia. Chairman Richard Thompson urges format tweaks over division, citing underdog wins and the upcoming 2028 Olympics schedule.

London:

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has expressed reservations about a possible introduction of a two-tier structure for the World Test Championship (WTC), driven primarily by concerns over preserving England’s traditional high-profile rivalries against Australia and India. ECB chairman Richard Thompson spoke candidly on the matter, emphasising that England cannot risk being relegated to a lower division where marquee series are no longer guaranteed.

“We wouldn’t want, as England, we may go through a fallow period, and that means, what, we fall into Division Two and we don’t play Australia and India? That couldn’t happen. There has to be a sense that common sense needs to play out here,” Thompson told BBC’s Test Match Special.

India, England, and Australia are often dubbed the “Big Three” of cricket, contesting Test series that span five matches and generate significant fan interest and commercial revenue. Recent contests like the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and the 2023 Ashes highlighted the intensity and drama that these rivalries produce, with both series ending in thrilling draws.

ICC seek new format to enhance WTC

However, to make the rest of the competition interesting, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has convened a Working Group, chaired by former New Zealand batsman Roger Twose, to explore ways to enhance the WTC ahead of the 2027-29 cycle. Among the options under consideration is the creation of a two-tier system featuring promotion and relegation.

However, Thompson advocates for refining the current WTC format rather than splitting it into divisions. He pointed to South Africa’s underdog victory in the June WTC final as a testament to the competition’s ability to create compelling narratives and maintain excitement across all teams.

“The World Test Championship could work better than it does. It has definitely improved the narrative, [and] it has created a relevance. Seeing what it meant for South Africa to win – who are crushed by rugby in their own country – and seeing players I know really well, like Graeme Smith, in tears on the outfield, that was a real moment seeing them win… It’s still good for the game when the underdog wins,” Thompson said.

Thompson further noted that the upcoming inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics should factor into WTC scheduling and format discussions.