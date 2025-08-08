Shubman Gill's top ODI ranking under threat as Babar Azam returns: Know why The three-match ODI series between West Indies and Pakistan will commence today. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are set to return to action for the first time since the Champions Trophy. But how is Shubman Gill number one ODI ranking under threat. Know in detail here:

India's Test skipper Shubman Gill is currently the number one-ranked player in the ODI rankings. He boasts of 784 rating points at the moment, but is not scheduled to play the format at least until October, when India will tour Australia for the white-ball series. For the same reason, Gill's No.1 position is under threat as Pakistan's Babar Azam, who is placed second in the ODI rankings, is set to return to action in the three-match series against the West Indies starting today.

Babar hasn't played international cricket since the Champions Trophy when Pakistan failed to make it to the semi-final after losing to New Zealand and India in their first two matches. He is in the second position in the ODI rankings currently and is only 18 rating points behind the top-ranked Gill. Babar has 766 rating points to show for his efforts and has a great chance to topple the Indian opener with all three ODIs set to be played before the next update in the ODI rankings.

For the unversed, ICC updates its rankings every week on Wednesday and the next update in the rankings will come on August 13.

ICC ODI rankings for batters

Rank Players Rating 1 Shubman Gill 784 2 Babar Azam 766 3 Rohit Sharma 756 4 Virat Kohli 736 5 Daryl Mitchell 720

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's place also under threat in rankings

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are also ranked third and fourth in the ODI rankings among batters with 756 and 736 rating points. Apart from West Indies and Pakistan, South Africa and Australia are also locking horns in three ODIs later this month. Several players from these four teams will be in action and they have every chance of climbing up in the rankings.

Shai Hope (11th), Keacy Carty (12th), and Mohammad Rizwan (21st) are the batters who will be keen on jumping up in the rankings, while in the South Africa vs Australia series, Travis Head (13th) and Rassie van der Dussen (14th) will be looking to climb into the top 10. A brilliant show in the ODI series can also lead to these players going past the likes of Kohli and Rohit.

