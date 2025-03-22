Why was Sunil Narine not given hit-wicket despite bails dislodged against RCB? Sunil Narine was given not-out despite dislodging the bails in the seventh over of the game. Check out the reason why the umpires gave him not-out in the IPL 2025 opening game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens.

During the IPL 2025 opening match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Eden Gardens, star cricketer Sunil Narine dislodged the bails while swinging his bat. However, he was given not out as it happened after the striker had completed his action. For instance, the batter is given not out if they break the stumps after the delivery is complete or the shot has been played.

In Narine’s case, keeper Jitesh Sharma had already collected the ball and for the same reason, him dislodging the stumps wasn’t considered illegal by the umpires.

“The striker is not out under this Law should his/her wicket be put down in any of the ways referred to in 35.1 if any of the following applies: it occurs after the striker has completed any action in receiving the delivery,” the MCC rule states.

KKR post 174 runs in the first innings

Despite losing Quinton de Kock early, KKR managed to play an aggressive brand of cricket, with Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine leading the way. The newly appointed skipper, Rahane wreaked havoc, scoring a half-century but he departed after scoring 56 runs off 31 balls. Sunil Narine played the perfect role of a supporting cast, smashing 44 off 26.

After they got out, KKR looked clueless in the middle. RCB bowlers were in fine form but the defending champions didn’t look like they had a back-up plan. Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, and Andre Russell fell to spin. In the end, they ended up posting 174 runs in the first innings. For RCB, Krunal Pandya was rock-solid, clinching three wickets. Josh Hazlewood was spectacular as well, having picked up two wickets. In the second innings, KKR need an extremely special bowling performance to win the game, which looks difficult.