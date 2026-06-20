Why should Shubman Gill be rested for IND vs AFG 3rd ODI? Predicting India's Probable Playing XI

New Delhi:

India are set to face Afghanistan in the third and final ODI of the series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as the eyes turn on the Men in Blue once more. India have already clinched the series with their commanding wins in the first two ODIs, and the third one is a dead rubber in this context but still a crucial one for several players.

India will head into the ODI World Cup with around 15-20 more ODIs in the line-up, and every match is a crucial one in getting the right combination for the quadrennial showpiece. The third ODI against Afghanistan is likely to give the much-needed opportunities to several players to throw themselves in the mix for the World Cup.

What changes can India make for the third ODI?

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate addressed the media on the eve of this game and hinted that the hosts would make some changes to their Playing XI for this contest. He suggested that Arshdeep Singh could be rested, as would be one of the batters. Harshit Rana has been added to the squad after he recovered from his knee injury that saw him miss the T20 World Cup and the IPL.

Moreover, Nitish Kumar Reddy, who missed the previous match due to "quadriceps soreness" has been declared fit and can return for the final ODI of the series. With Arshdeep set to be out, Harshit can take his spot. Nitish would likely come in for a batter. The question arises, who will be the one in this case?

Why should Shubman Gill be rested?

It can well be Shubman Gill, the most assured batter in the team, who can make way out for Nitish. Gill scored a stellar 154 in the second ODI and reminded everyone of his abilities. Ishan Kishan too struck a marvellous 125 to bring himself into the mix after his ODI return.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was handed a rare opportunity in the second ODI, and while he was dismissed for just four, it would be unfair to the youngster to sit him out after just one outing if he is the back-up opener. Rohit had a superb Australia series and had scored two fifties against South Africa, but his bat hasn't done much talking since then. So this match will give him game time, too.

Also, Shreyas Iyer hasn't played a big knock this year in the format and should get a chance too, as he is also the vice-captain. KL Rahul has been good, and he showed just that in the first ODI, but with Ishan playing superbly, he might be feeling pressure for his wicketkeeping bat spot too. This ODI should give these players the opportunity to put up a big knock ahead of the England series. This could mean Shubman Gill making way for Nitish.