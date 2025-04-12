Why is Mitchell Marsh not playing in LSG vs GT IPL 2025 clash? Star Lucknow Super Giants batter Mitchell Marsh was announced to be unavailable for his side in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 clash against Gujarat Titans. Skipper Rishabh Pant revealed the reason for his absence.

Game 26 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Lucknow Super Giants taking on Gujarat Titans. Both sides locked horns at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on April 12 and much to the displeasure of Lucknow Super Giants, star batter Mitchell Marsh was not present in the playing XI for the clash against Gujarat.

The news was broken to the fans at the toss when Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant revealed that Marsh is not available for selection as his daughter is ill. It is worth noting that Marsh’s unavailability could prove to be a big blow for Lucknow Super Giants. The star batter has been in excellent form as of late and has been one of the side’s top performers in the IPL 2025.

“A lot of times, they bowl hard overs; you have to give them care and love. Just one change. Instead of Mitchell Marsh, Himmat Singh comes in. His daughter is not well, he's looking after that,” Pant said at the toss.

It is worth noting that Mitchell Marsh has been exceptional for LSG. The star batter currently sits in third place in the highest run getters of the tournament and is well in the race for the IPL orange cap. In five matches, Marsh has scored 265 runs to his name so far.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Himmat Singh, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Prasidh Krishna, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: Ayush Badoni, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph