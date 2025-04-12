Glimmer of hope for CSK? Has any team qualified for IPL playoffs with such poor start to season like Chennai? It seems that the Chennai Super Kings have almost reached the end of the road in the Indian Premier League 2025 after losing five matches in a row for the first time in a season. But can CSK find precedent from the past and qualify for the playoffs? Check whether anyone has done that before.

Chennai Super Kings have hit record lows this IPL. From losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk for the first time since 2008, to being thrashed by Kolkata Knight Riders for their biggest IPL loss (in terms of balls remaining), the five-time champions are in real danger of making an early exit.

After losing their home fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders, CSK have lost five matches in a row in a season for the very first time. The KKR defeat was also CSK's third straight defeat at home, another first-timer unwanted feat for the five-time champions.

The time is running bad for the five-time champions and they are on the brink of an early exit. However, with still eight matches left, CSK and their fans would hope for a magical turnaround for a late entry into the playoffs.

But has any team made it to the playoffs after enduring a similar horror run in the Indian cash-rich league ever? Has any team reached the playoffs after losing first five of their six matches? Well, the answer is yes.

Instances of a similar lean run when teams made it to the playoffs

1 - MI's spirited run to playoffs after losing five in six games: Starting to get known to slow starts by 2014, Mumbai Indians endured a horrific initiation to their title defence. MI lost their first five matches which saw their title defence hanging in balance. However, the Rohit Sharma-led side bounced back strongly to win seven of their next nine matches to reach the playoffs, where they lost to Chennai Super Kings in the Eliminator.

2 - MI's unprecedented title win in 2015: MI endured another terrible first half of IPL in 2015. They lost their first four matches before getting on board with a win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore before losing the next one to the Delhi Daredevils. With only one win in their first six matches, MI won seven of their next eight to eight to play the Qualifier 1 against CSK and then the final against CSK. They defeated them on both occasions and won the title.

3 - RCB's dream run of IPL 2024: Just last year, RCB had a dream run after enduring a terrible start to the season. RCB had won only one match in their first eight fixtures in 2024 and were all but out of the tournament. They needed some magic to turn their hopes into a reality and it did as RCB won their next five fixtures on the trot to make it to the next playoffs, where they lost to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator.