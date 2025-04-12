Sunil Narine creates history, breaks Ashwin's, Rashid's records after stellar show against CSK in IPL 2025 Sunil Narine has etched his name into the history books after putting up a stellar show for Kolkata Knight Riders during their fixture against Chennai Super Kings. Narine has shattered the records of Ravi Ashwin and Rashid Khan after his Player of the Match-winning performance.

Sunil Narine played an instrumental role as Kolkata Knight Riders handed Chennai Super Kings a drubbing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, April 11. The Knight Riders inflicted a humiliating loss to the Super Kings after restricting them to a mere 103/9 in 20 overs and chasing down the total in 10.1 overs.

Narine compounded CSK's early troubles on a pitch that seemed slow. The spin maestro came to bowl in the ninth over and stamped his authority as he controlled the middle-over stage and choked the Super Kings. He bagged three wickets for 13 runs in his four overs, while the other bowlers also did their job pretty well. The former West Indies icon has now created a historical record in the Indian cash-rich league.

During his four-over spell, Narine did not concede a single boundary. This marked the 16th occasion of Narine not giving a boundary after bowling all full overs in an IPL match, which is now the most by any bowler. The previous best was the joint record held by Narine and Ravi Ashwin with 15 such four-over spells of not giving away a boundary.

Narine breaks Rashid's record

Meanwhile, mystery spinner has also shattered another historic record of Rashid Khan after his 3/13 against CSK. This was the 13th time that Narine has given less than 15 runs in an IPL match, which is now the most for any bowler after delivering four overs. He was earlier tied with Rashid Khan for 12 such instances.

Meanwhile, Narine was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round performance. After his exploits with the ball, the bowling all-rounder scored an 18-ball 44 to provide the rollicking start and help KKR chase down the target in just 10.1 overs.

This is now the third fastest 100+ chase in terms of balls taken by a team in IPL. The all-time record belongs to RCB and SRH, who gunned down totals in 9.4 overs each against their respective opponents. RCB chased down 112 against KKR in IPL 2015, while the Sunrisers hunted down 166 against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024.