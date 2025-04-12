Glenn Phillips out of IPL 2025 as Gujarat Titans suffer blow, all-rounder heads home due to groin injury Glenn Phillips picked up a groin injury while fielding for the Gujarat Titans in their away fixture against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2025. Phillips has returned home and is set to miss the remainder of the IPL 2025.

Gujarat Titans have lost their all-rounder Glenn Phillips for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2025 to an injury. Phillips, who did not play any game, got injured while fielding in GT's outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad last week. Phillips has headed back home to New Zealand.

Phillips picked up a groin injury in GT's away fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on April 6. He came in as a substitute fielder after the fifth over and left the field after the fourth ball, on which he picked up what seemed a groin injury. Phillips hurled in a throw as Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy looked for a quick single, and he suffered an injury. He required the physio's attention and hobbled off the field.

The New Zealander was not picked in the Playing XI and was neither used as an impact sub as GT went with Sherfane Rutherford's left-handedness over Phillips. The table-toppers, GT, have not named a replacement for Phillips.

This comes after GT are already missing the services of Kagiso Rabada, who has headed back home 'to deal with an important personal matter'. Meanwhile, it is unclear if and when Rabada will be returning. GT haven't taken a replacement for Rabada as well. The Titans had picked seven overseas players, two of whom are unavailable, with one confirmed to miss the remainder of the season. GT have Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Rutherford, Karim Janat and Gerald Coetzee in their camp. Coetzee is returning from his own injury that had put him out of the SA20 and the Champions Trophy.

The Titans have been one of the trendsetters in IPL 2025. They have won four of their first five games and are on top of the IPL 2025 points table as of now. The Titans suffered a loss only to Punjab Kings in their opener at home, but have bagged four wins on the trot. GT now face Lucknow Super Giants for their sixth match on Saturday, April 12, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.