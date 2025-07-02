Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing second Test vs England at Edgbaston? India ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the second Test against England at Edgbaston. The 31-year-old featured in the first Test at Headingley, where he clinched a five-wicket haul in the first innings. India also dropped Shardul Thakur from the playing XI.

Birmingham:

Ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the second Test against England at Edgbaston. Ahead of the five-match series, the Indian team management noted that Bumrah will only play three of the five Tests. As per the plan, he featured in the first game of the series at Headingley. Now, despite an eight-day gap between the first and second Test, the team management decided to give him a rest for the third Test at the iconic Lord’s.

Akash Deep has been announced as his replacement in the playing XI. The Bengal pacer has featured in seven Test matches, picking up 15 wickets at an average of 35.20. Now, replacing Bumrah will be a tough challenge for the rest of the bowlers. He clinched a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the Headingley Test, and such heroics will be needed to put England on the back foot.

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur has been dropped from the playing XI. The Mumbai all-rounder had a phenomenal domestic season, followed by a good run for India A, but flopped in the first Test. The team management immediately decided to bring in Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has done well in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He has played five Test matches, scoring 298 runs at an average of 37.25. He also has five wickets to his name.

England win toss, elect to bowl first

England have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second Test. India captain Shubman Gill noted that he would have liked to bowl first as well, and noted that India have made three changes, which also includes Washington Sundar's inclusion in place of Sai Sudharsan.

"Would've bowled first as well. If there's anything in the wicket, it's in the first day. Three changes - Reddy, Washi and Akash Deep come in. No Bumrah. Just to manage his workload. We did get a good break, and this is an important match for us," Gill said after the toss.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir